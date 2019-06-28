Holyoke police pursuit ends in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, Chicopee police assisted Holyoke police in a pursuit of a vehicle that ended on Hope Street.

Chicopee Police spokesperson, Officer Michael Wilk, told 22News that at 9:56 p.m., they were notified by Holyoke police that there was a motor vehicle pursuit coming into Chicopee.

Wilk said the driver was allegedly failing to stop and Chicopee officers went to assist with the pursuit.

Chicopee officers learned that the suspect was already in custody by Holyoke police and he was transported back to the Holyoke police department for processing, said Wilk.

Wilk said the suspect went to Hope Street because he had relatives that lived there. He did not randomly enter anyone’s home.

The pursuit, and Holyoke arrest, was for alleged motor vehicle offenses.