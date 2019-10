GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A Vermont woman is facing multiple criminal charges after police allegedly found drugs and cash during a traffic stop with a small child inside the vehicle late Tuesday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-91 in Greenfield when he noticed a white car with a defective license plate light passing Exit 26 just before 9 p.m. and activated lights to pull the car over.