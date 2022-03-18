HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is gearing-up for its biggest celebration weekend of the year, with St. Patrick’s festivities set for both Saturday and Sunday.

Street closures for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race start bright and early Saturday. Click here for a complete listing of Road Race and Parade road closures.

The race route will shut down to car traffic at 7:00 A.M., though the race won’t begin until 12:30 P.M.

Sunday, the parade route will close at 10:00 A.M., an hour before the parade steps-off from the former KMart Plaza on Northampton Street. Assembly for the parade starts at the plaza at 8:45 A.M.

If you don’t plan on heading to the parade in-person, you can watch the parade live on 22News. We will be broadcasting starting at noon Sunday.

If you are looking for something to do Friday to keep the celebration going, the Holyoke Colleens’ parade float viewing will take place at 10:00 A.M. at the Holyoke High School- Dean Campus on Main Street.