Holyoke property owners could pay over $100 in taxes if proposal for new schools passes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners in Holyoke learned during a public hearing Monday night, that they can expect to pay around $129 more in taxes a year if a proposal to build two new middle schools passes.

In less than a month, Holyoke will vote on a bond to allow the city to cover some $57 million of the roughly $133 million it will cost to build two new middle schools.

“If the bond passes and gets approval from the city council,” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News. “Then the Peck School here would be replaced, and another new school would be built near the public library downtown.”

Morse added that if Holyoke can’t provide opportunities like these, parents will start sending their kids elsewhere, which ends up costing the district.

“For every student, we see go towards another school system, we lose thousands of dollars,” Morse told 22News. “So, the more students and families we can attract back to the public schools by making this investment, the more money we will have for programming.”

Both renters and Holyoke homeowners will be able to vote in November, but Holyoke resident Wayne Klinge said he worries homeowners are the only ones being impacted.

“I’m looking to see how this is going to be paid for,” said Klinge. “I believe in the new schools and I think we need new schools, but I want to make sure that everyone bears the burden. Not just the homeowners. Every time you raise the taxes, my income goes down because I am on a fixed income.”

A “no” vote on the bond would mean the city couldn’t make use of the state money either.

The vote takes place on election day, November 5.