HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools are seeking feedback and suggestions about the district’s ongoing strategic planning and rezoning initiatives.

They are hosting three community conversations from Monday until Wednesday giving participants the opportunities to ask questions and will also be provided updates on key aspects still to be made.

The first two meetings will be hosted on zoom for HPS employees, students, families and community members with the third being an in-person meeting on Wednesday.

The following are meeting days and times:

HPS employees – will meet virtually via Zoom from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, May 23

– will meet virtually via Zoom from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, May 23 HPS students, families, and community partners – will meet virtually via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24

– will meet virtually Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 Everyone is welcome – in-person meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at Heritage Park. More details are posted on the district website.

The meetings are an opportunity to receive feedback on several key decisions that still need to be made in addition to providing updates on the district’s strategic planning process, which began last September and will culminate with the release of a multi-year strategic plan for the district this summer.

A district representative will also talk about the district’s plans for creating discrete elementary schools (grades PK-5) and middle schools (grades 6-8).