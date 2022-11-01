HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase 1 of Holyoke Public Schools’ rezoning efforts is now complete, and will be moving on to Phase 2.

During Phase 1, the district transitioned to separate elementary and middle schools, as well as redrawing school boundary lines for the 2023 fall semester.

These changes are to improve the needs of students like academic and social-emotional needs. According to Holyoke Public Schools, this will be done by:

Designing schools tailored to elementary or middle school grades

Staffing each grade with a complete team of teachers who collaborate together

Expanding learning opportunities, including growing dual language and offering varied enrichment opportunities to students

Key Phase 1 decisions include:

Beginning next fall, Sullivan will be a middle school. Kelly and Donahue will remain in elementary schools

Dual language programming will be at E.N. White (full DL), Kelly (partial DL), and Sullivan Middle (partial DL)

Grade configurations have been established for Holyoke’s elementary and middle schools

“This new path forward combines elements of all three rezoning scenarios that HPS publicly presented this fall,” said Superintendent Anthony Soto. “Most people who took the survey and participated in community conversations preferred the scenario where Sullivan would become a middle school due to the location, facility, and other factors. However, many people raised important points that HPS took into consideration to further strengthen that scenario.”

Holyoke Public Schools will be taking feedback on proposed school boundary maps, facility improvements, and how to ease transitions for students and families.

There will be a public meeting at the new Sullivan middle school from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Community members can also provide feedback, by taking a survey, which will be open until November 14th.