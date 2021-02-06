Holyoke restaurant preps for the big game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While Tom Brady might be resting up for his first Super Bowl in the Buccaneers jersey, the folks at Dino’s in Holyoke are preparing for their own big day.

Gurninder Dhaliwal is the owner of Dino’s and he said they’re bringing in extra staff so they’ll be ready to take orders.

“Tomorrow there will be two more people and my kids will be there with me too,” Dhaliwal said.

They’re expecting people to order their game-day favorites, pizza and wings. Dino’s plans to have 1,500 wings at the ready. Securing enough wings for Sunday came with its challenges.

“The wings are like crazy price-wise right now,” Dhaliwal said, “You can’t even find them. I ordered 25 cases and I was lucky I got only 12.”

And while Pats fans get ready to cheer on number 12, Dhaliwal hopes people will take the time to safely enjoy each other.

“Enjoy the life, enjoy the game and be friendly,” he told 22News.

Dhaliwal said he noticed more people tend to cook a big meal when the Patriots are playing in the big game, so it will be interesting to see how the ‘Brady factor’ impacts this year.