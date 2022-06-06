HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The seven-day festival kicks off Monday morning and runs through Sunday.

As part of their 2019 Holyoke Tourism Plan, Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week (EHRW) is part of OPED’s initiatives to promote local businesses and promote strategic tourism initiatives.

In this event, Explore Holyoke, a website will be used to provide local residents and tourists information on upcoming events, as well as events, shops, and restaurants in Holyoke.

Individual restaurants will get a chance to showcase their menu options with food demonstrations. They will be recorded and posted online for registered participants.

In addition, the city is releasing a Restaurant Week passport. You get a stamp for visiting participating restaurants.

At the end of the week, the book works as a coupon for a discount at your favorite spot.

“We encourage everyone in and around Holyoke to check out Explore Holyoke and for every Holyoke-based organization to list their events and retail opportunities,” Director of Planning & Economic Development Aaron Vega said.

For more information on guidelines and registration click here.