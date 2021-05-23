Holyoke senior wins new car at Gary Rome ‘Year of Excellence Car Giveaway’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A dream came true for a soon-to-be Holyoke High School graduate. She is the winner of a new car.

Amelya Santana won the ‘Year of Excellence Car Giveaway’ from Gary Rome Hyundai on Sunday afternoon. She had the key that unlocked the door to her brand new 2021 Hyundai Accent.

“‘I’m very grateful, a lot of good things have been happening around me, so thank you God and everybody around me for this opportunity,” Santana said.

Gary Rome made this competition and giveaway possible to encourage scholastic excellence among Holyoke students. After more than 100 students entered the competition, it was down to 15 finalists.

“It’s important we give our students something to cheer about. Something to be excited about. And if this made a difference, perhaps the student decided not to sleep late one morning, or they decided to study a little harder, achieve a little bit more, than it was well worth it.” President and CEO of the dealership, Gary Rome said.

For Amelya Santana and her parents, this is a moment they’ll always cherish. A reward for working hard and achieving more during her high school years.