1  of  2
Breaking News
Holyoke shooting victim identified as Amherst man Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder

Holyoke shooting victim identified as Amherst man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot and killed in Holyoke Saturday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 31-year-old Andrew Musgrave of Amherst. 

Leydon said officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets. Musgrave was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of 285 Maple Street.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died. 

Holyoke and state police are still looking into what led up to the homicide.

Related: One person dead after shooting on Maple Street in Holyoke

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet