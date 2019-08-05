Holyoke shooting victim identified as Amherst man

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot and killed in Holyoke Saturday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 31-year-old Andrew Musgrave of Amherst.

Leydon said officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets. Musgrave was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of 285 Maple Street.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Holyoke and state police are still looking into what led up to the homicide.

