HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke city officials will gather today with Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church from Ludlow to raise the Ukrainian Flag at Holyoke City Hall to demonstrate solidarity with the people caught in the middle of the Russian invasion.

The church will also be accepting donations of medical supplies and money to benefit relief efforts. The event is open to the public and will begin at City Hall for Friday at 3:00 p.m.