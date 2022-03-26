HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The all-new Woodstone Tavern ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Domenic Sarno will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Woodstone Tavern is a brand new upscale dining option ready for its Grand Opening. The tavern will include a full menu, daily specials, and small plates of their Contemporary Comfort Cuisine. Booths, an outdoor patio, and a 40 foot restored oak bar are all available for dining in.

Woodstone Tavern offers an array of local and national craft beers, Guiness on tap, specialty cocktails, and a selection of wine.

The historic 19th century building went under a two year renovation with the creative vision and innovative efforts of owners, Lisa and Woody Lyle.

“Holyoke has always been our home and we wanted a place for families, couples, and visitors to gather and enjoy,” says Woody Lyle.

Woodstone Tavern is easily located on the Highland plateau with extensive parking ready for costumers to enjoy their Signature Burger.