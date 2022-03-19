HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend marks the return of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

This weekend’s festivities are years in the making after the parade committee had to postpone the road race and parade for the last two years because of the pandemic.

Today is the St. Patrick’s Road Race. Road closures began as bright and early as 7, including parts of High Street, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Hamden Street.

Roads closed at 9 a.m., including parts of Lyman Street and Hampden Street will be closed. Right before the race begins at 1p.m. several more streets will close at 12:30.

Shuttles to the race will be available from Holyoke Community College, Lot Q, until 5 p.m. For Sunday’s parade, road closure will begin at 10 a.m. We have all this information listed, here, on our website, wwlp.com.

Remember if you can’t get a good spot at the parade or just want to avoid the crowds, we will be broadcasting the parade live.