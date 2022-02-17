SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A permanent new home for the latest addition to a growing human services industry here in Western Massachusetts: The people who help the elderly and infirm function in their own homes.

Home Care Hands will now be able to perform its services from its new central location at 135 State Street in downtown Springfield across from the MassMutual Center. The staffing services company has seen an increase in people who who want to maintain their independence, but may require a bit of help.

“We’re going to be offering home health care, we’re going to be offering CPR. We’re going to be offering help for Alzheimers,” said Angie Thornton of Home Care Hands.

The people at Home Care Hands feel that perhaps someone who’s ill or aging might need just a little help to maintain their independence and they want to provide that help.