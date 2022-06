SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked through Monday night to put out a fire in the city’s McKnight neighborhood.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the house at 125 Catharine Street was engulfed in flames by the time they got there.

It took them hours to put the fire out. There are no reported injuries. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into how the fire started.

