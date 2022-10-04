(WWLP) – For weeks now, energy experts have been warning the commonwealth to prepare themselves, for sky-high energy bills this winter. 22news is working for you with information on federal funding.

Congress has just approved $1 billion in assistance and experts say the time to apply for this support is now. The funding will go towards the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Both renters and homeowners are eligible. The criteria to receive assistance are based on the gross annual income of every household member 18 years and older. That income cannot be greater than 60 percent of the state’s estimated median income.

In 2021, that income was just over $84,000. According to The Valley Opportunity’s council, the organization has already seen double the amount of customers they did last year. The organization is reminding people to apply now, while appointments are available and before those cold temperatures really set in.