(WWLP) – As COVID cases continue to rise here in the Northeast at-home COVID-19 tests are much more readily available.

According to the state’s latest data, molecular and PCR testing continues to see a downward trend. If you take an at-home test and it comes back positive, health experts say to stay home and isolate yourself for 10 days.

However, if you test negative, you should repeat the test within a few days. It is also recommended to follow your at-home test with a molecular test to make sure you are negative for the virus.