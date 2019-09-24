Homecoming Help: Cop helps teen

(KSL) A Park City, Utah police officer is going viral for helping a teen get ready for his homecoming dance after pulling him over.

The quick exchange could have ended in a traffic citation. Instead, it’s a moment being shared throughout our community – and it’s making a lot of people smile.

Park City High School senior Jacob DeLeo was running behind schedule on his way to meet his homecoming date.

“I was already running late for our pictures and our whole group was there and they were texting me wondering where I was,” DeLeo said.

In his rush to get ready, DeLeo realized he didn’t know how to properly tie his tie.

He said he hustled his mom out the door to drive him to find help.

While making their way to the picture site, they were pulled over.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mKxKX9