SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley says home sales dropped down 10.5 percent in December of 2021 compared to December of 2020.

Available property is also down nearly 50 percent in the last year, and houses are spending on average 8 less days on the market.

Despite homes sales down the median price for homes has risen from $256 thousand to $280 thousand.