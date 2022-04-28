HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Homework House Adult Spelling Bee 7th annual event is to raise funds in support of the Homework House’s free tutoring and mentoring services for Holyoke’s children in grades 1 to 8.

Homework House Executive Director Virginia Dillon noted that 98% of Homework House’s funding comes from charitable contributions, according to a news release from Homework House. Their sites are situated in Holyoke’s most economically challenged neighborhoods.

Dillon announced that City Councilor Tessa Murphy-Romboletti and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia will serve as judges. “We are so grateful for the support that we receive from the community”, Dillon observes, “and we would also like to give a shout-out to our major sponsors, PeoplesBank, Westfield Bank and the Holyoke Gas & Electric.”

Monte Belmonte, a well-known radio announcer, will once again read the words on the show.

Aaron Vega, a former state representative, again will emcee the evening’s events. “We are all eager to get back out into the world and enjoy live events and the Spelling Bee is certainly an event I look forward to every year! “, commented Vega.

“In addition to the good-spirited competition, this is an opportunity to hear of the significant impact that Homework House is having on the students and families it serves”, continued Vega.

It will be held at Open Square Thursday night from 5:30 to 8.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To buy tickets visit www.homeworkhousebee.com.