BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – Honoring the lives and legacies of Bristol Police Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

The group “honor and respect” will be walking 16 miles next Sunday, to honor the fallen officers. They say they’ll carry a “blue line flag” while walking from the Bristol Police Department to the Waterbury Texas Road House.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day, the restaurant is donating some proceeds to the “Bristol heroes fund.”