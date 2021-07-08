Honorary Chair for Spirit of Springfield’s pancake breakfast to be announced Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Spirit of Springfield’s annual pancake breakfast is set to take place in August.

On Thursday, 2021 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast the Honorary Chair of the breakfast will be announced at 10 a.m., in the lobby of One Financial Plaza, located at 1350 Main Street in Springfield.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by representatives from MGM Springfield, the Springfield Thunderbirds and the 2019 honorary Breakfast chair to make the announcement.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Main street.

