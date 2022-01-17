Hoopball Classic final day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a memorable five days for the hundreds of high school students from throughout the country who came to Springfield College for the 20th annual Hoopball competition.

Local schools like Wilbraham and Monson Academy competed with Life Christian Acedemy from Florida in one of Monday’s concluding games at Springfield College.

It’s been a very special time for these student athletes from all over the country.

“More importantly, to go over to that hall of greatness or to see all of these young people that had been enshrined in the past. It’s something for our kids will talk about them for a lifetime”, said Tyrone Slaughter, the coach from Whitney Young High School in Chicago.

It is also gave the opportunity for these competing teams, both locally and throughout the nation, to perform their skills for college recruiters.