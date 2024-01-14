SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High School students across the world are showcasing their skills at the 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic this weekend.

This co-ed basketball event showcases the country’s elite high school basketball teams. In addition to local participants, the tournament features teams from 15 states .

Organizers say this year —there is lots of talent –with 34 of the top 50 boys ESPN100 Class of 2024 recruits. Eight of the Class of 2024’s ‘HoopGurlz’ W-ESPN Top 100 recruits are also featured, as well as some players from the Class of 2025’s Super 60 and Class of 2026’s Terrific 25.

Sunday’s Games will be played at Blake Arena at Springfield College. The first game was scheduled for 9 a.m. with three other games taking place throughout the day. The full schedule can be found here.