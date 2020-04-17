1  of  5
Hooplandia tournament postponed to 2021

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The impacts of COVID-19 continues here in western Massachusetts, the highly anticipated 3 on 3 Hooplandia tournament has been postponed.

The 3 on 3 tournament features amateur players all the way up to some of basketball’s best. It’s the largest tournament on the east coast and was scheduled to take place at The Big E fairgrounds.

Although it is postponed to 2021, Mayor William Reichelt said the event will still be a success.

“We’re going to have games at the coliseum, games at the Hall of Fame, so it’s going to be huge next year just unfortunate it’s not happening this year,” said Reichelt.

Smaller events will take place at the Hall of Fame and Big E until the main event in 2021. No word on exactly when it will take place.

