PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning, there was a rollover crash involving a horse trailer on I-90 eastbound.

Upon contacting the State Police Media Relations Office, 22News was informed the accident occurred at the 63.8-mile marker heading east into Palmer.

In the accident, the horse suffered from internal bleeding and was unable to stand up, as confirmed by Captain Gauthier of the Palmer Fire Department. The horse was euthanized on the highway by Belchertown Mill Valley Veterinary Clinic. The left lane is currently closed due to the crash.