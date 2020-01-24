Hospital worker living near Clovis school arrested for possessing child pornography

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A hospital worker was arrested after deputies searched his Clovis home near an elementary school and found devices with child pornography inside on Thursday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Sheriff Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit served a search warrant at a home at 1991 Richert Ave. after getting a cyber tip, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said. The home is located about a block near Clovis Unified School District’s Gettysburg Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Office said they collected electronic devices that contained child porn during their search.

The suspect, identified as Mark Forney, 68, was arrested on a charge of the possession of child porn, Botti said. His bail is set at $20,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said Forney worked in the maintenance department at Community Regional Medical Center.