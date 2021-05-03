Hot Harry’s celebrating Cinco de Mayo with giveaways at local restaurants

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – If you’re a burrito fan and love Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos, then Cinco de Mayo is your day! To celebrate, each Hot Harry’s store will be giving away limited edition Hot Harry’s / Cinco de Mayo t-shirts to the first 100 customers starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Harry’s says all customers this week and weekend—including Sunday, May 9—can also enter to win a free burrito each week for a year. Ten winners will be chosen per store for a total combined count of 3,120 burritos to be given away over the year.

“We’re very excited to bring back this Cinco de Mayo promotion as way to give back to our loyal customers that have continued to support us during the pandemic” said Samir Abdallah, President of Hot Harry’s.

Hot Harry’s Locations:

37 North Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

403 Main Street, Dalton, Massachusetts

Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

596 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, New York

Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo— the fifth of May—commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867).