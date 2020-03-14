HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus

1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Shelburne Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus

News

by: Peter Curi

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With no personal contact being recommended with the Coronavirus pandemic, local businesses are trying some new techniques to keep their customers busy.

Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio in downtown Marquette is offering a take-home kit for families who are staying home from school or work.

Providing families with brushes, paint, pottery objects, canvas, and making sure that everything they provide stays sanitized.

“Well, we’ve always offered to go kits, but it’s definitely a great reason to ramp it up,” said Melissa Sprouse, Owner, Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio.

We’ve never offered delivery before, but we figured there’s a lot of people who are really nervous and we wanted to reach out to them and provide that for them too. One of the things we are going to start to do is actually offer some classes online, so we’ll deliver a kit to you for canvas and pottery painting and then you’ll log into your computer on the day of the class and kind of follow along, talk to your instructor, and that kind of thing.”

Hot Plate is willing to pick up these art projects from your home for a small fee. They will also continue to be open during normal business hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus