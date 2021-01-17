Hot pockets could be contaminated with glass and plastic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nestle prepared foods is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of their frozen pepperoni hot pockets, because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic.

According to the US department of agriculture, the problem was discovered when the company received four complaints about materials in a pepperoni hot pocket and one report of a minor injury.

The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 pepperoni hot pockets with garlic buttery crust.

The USDA says the frozen stuffed sandwiches were shipped to retail stores nationwide and have a best-by date of February 2022.

The USDA recommends customers to throw it away or return it to where they bought it.