House fire displaces 5 Boston residents on Christmas

BOSTON, Mass (AP) – A Christmas morning house fire has displaced five residents in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

Firefighters say the Wednesday blaze on Newbury Street, the city’s popular commercial high street, appears to have started as a garbage fire in an alleyway behind the house.

It quickly spread to the building, which did not have sprinklers. Officials estimate the blaze caused about $1.5 million worth of damage and that residents won’t be able to return for weeks.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.