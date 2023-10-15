CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) — Multiple crews were sent to a house fire on Shelburne falls Road in Conway around 8 p.m. Friday night.

There are photos of the scene taken by the South Deerfield Fire Department. According the department, water had to be transported to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.