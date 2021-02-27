House passes Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The House of Representatives passed overnight Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 219 to 212 to approve the bill just after two this morning.
The relief package would provide $1,400 direct payments to many Americans, extend unemployment benefits through august, expand tax credits for families and some low-income workers, and, billions for schools to get students back into the classroom.
A provision to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 is also included but that’s likely going to be overruled by the Senate next week.
If enacted, it would be the sixth round of aid from the federal government amid the pandemic.