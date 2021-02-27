House passes Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Biden’s push for a giant COVID-19 relief bill is forcing an internal reckoning that pits his instincts to work toward a bipartisan deal against the demands of an urgent crisis and his desire to deliver for those who helped elect him. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The House of Representatives passed overnight Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.



The Democratic-controlled House voted 219 to 212 to approve the bill just after two this morning.

The relief package would provide $1,400 direct payments to many Americans, extend unemployment benefits through august, expand tax credits for families and some low-income workers, and, billions for schools to get students back into the classroom.

A provision to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 is also included but that’s likely going to be overruled by the Senate next week.

If enacted, it would be the sixth round of aid from the federal government amid the pandemic.