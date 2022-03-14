SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ten thousand residents living in Springfield’s Public Housing apartments have been assured of improved security systems and window repairs.

That assurance came in the form of the one hundred twenty five thousand dollars in Pandemic Mitigation money approved by the state legislature. SHA executive director Denise Jordan told 22News just how much this gesture means to her agency.

“To have the support of the delegation means a lot to me, and specifically the residents. We are the third largest housing authority in the commonwealth. And we serve some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable people,” said Jordan.

State Senator Adam Gomez told 22News helping the SHA has a deep personal meaning for him and his family.

“Especially the Springfield housing authority where my grandparents were served by this agency. Not only my grandparents, but everybody deserves a quality of life,” said Gomez.

In the days ahead, Senator Gomez and his Springfield Colleagues will continue bringing state dollars to deserving Springfield agencies that benefit the public.