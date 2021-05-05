How a new Star Wars video games is uniquely different

Gordy Haab tells VENN how he created iconic music for "Battlefront 2," "Jedi Fallen Order" and "Star Wars Squadrons"

by: VENN

Photo courtesy of EA Games

(VENN) — The music of Star Wars is unforgettable, so what do you do when you are asked to compose a score for a new game that honors the past but strikes a fresh chord?

Gordy Haab would known. Habb is a famous video game and television composer best known for his work in the Star Wars universe, including Battlefront 2, Jedi Fallen Order and, most recently, Star Wars Squadrons.

In a recent interview, Haab told VENN’s Jimmy Wong about his process, how the score from the films influenced his work on the games, and more. Watch the full conversation here:

The interview was conducted as part of Soundscape, a new series from VENN that dives into the music behind favorite video games, allowing the audience to get to know composers who create iconic soundtracks. 

