Breaking News
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Basketball Hall of Fame Dakin Humane Society/Leverett J. Polep Distribution Services Lilly Library Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Providence MMTP Smith College South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton Trinity United Methodist Church United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Westfield State University

How common is early-December snow in Western Massachusetts?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) — The Pioneer Valley’s first big winter storm is ahead Sunday all the way into early Tuesday morning. And some people are surprised by its timing, given it’s technically not even winter yet. But, this isn’t that far from normal.

It’s not rare at all to get snow toward the beginning of December, in fact, the average first date of snowfall in Chicopee is normally toward the end of November.

Chicopee averages 2.2 inches of snow in November, and 10.2 inches in December. And this year we’ll be close to that. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts snowfall to finish close to average this winter. Last year, Chicopee saw its first snowfall on November 15 when a storm dropped 7.5 inches. 2017’s first snow fell on December 9 with 5 inches.

One local snow plow contractor, Allen Cournoyer, told 22News this snow is exactly what he’s been hoping for, especially after a lackluster winter last year. He’ll be working hard through the snow.

“Busy. It’s a two-day Storm, we’re going to be out. You know, full force. Getting everybody done: commercial, residentials. People that are still calling me that are not customers.”

If you don’t have a snow plow contractor for your driveway, make sure to snow shovel or blow as often as you can during this storm. The snow is going to be very wet and heavy, making it harder to clear.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets