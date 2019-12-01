How common is early-December snow in Western Massachusetts?

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) — The Pioneer Valley’s first big winter storm is ahead Sunday all the way into early Tuesday morning. And some people are surprised by its timing, given it’s technically not even winter yet. But, this isn’t that far from normal.

It’s not rare at all to get snow toward the beginning of December, in fact, the average first date of snowfall in Chicopee is normally toward the end of November.

Chicopee averages 2.2 inches of snow in November, and 10.2 inches in December. And this year we’ll be close to that. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts snowfall to finish close to average this winter. Last year, Chicopee saw its first snowfall on November 15 when a storm dropped 7.5 inches. 2017’s first snow fell on December 9 with 5 inches.

One local snow plow contractor, Allen Cournoyer, told 22News this snow is exactly what he’s been hoping for, especially after a lackluster winter last year. He’ll be working hard through the snow.

“Busy. It’s a two-day Storm, we’re going to be out. You know, full force. Getting everybody done: commercial, residentials. People that are still calling me that are not customers.”

If you don’t have a snow plow contractor for your driveway, make sure to snow shovel or blow as often as you can during this storm. The snow is going to be very wet and heavy, making it harder to clear.