How do you talk to your kids about COVID-19?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC reccomends to stay calm and reassure your child that they are safe.

You can do this by teaching your child every day actions to promote stopping the spread of germs, like washing their hands often.

To prevent or lessen anxiety, it is recommended to reduce screen time focused on COIVD-19 and pay attention to how your child receives information on the subject.

22News spoke with Westfield resident Parco Delgado, who said he’s had several open and helpful conversations about the pandemic with his children.

“It’s hard to tell a child that they can’t do certain things or be able to go hang out with certain people and those uncertain things that usually are normally able to do,” said Delgado. “It’s just kind of tough for them to realize what going on in the world.”

The CDC recommends that when school reopens, discuss with your child any new actions that may be taken at school to help protect students and school staff.