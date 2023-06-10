CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — We have had a few showers and thunderstorms this week with some areas picking up more rain than others. Unfortunately with those scattered showers we really haven’t seen any significant rain here in the Springfield area.

As far as June rainfall at the Westover Air Reserve Base goes, on average for the month we pick up 3.9 inches of rain, and so far they’ve reported just over .3 of an inch of rain. The latest drought monitor came out this week and we’re starting to see abnormally dry conditions in parts of the Berkshires, and if we don’t get any significant rain this could expand into the valley as well.

As we widen the view, we can see there are more areas in New England experiencing abnormally dry conditions and parts of northern Vermont are in the moderate drought category. It does look like we could be dealing with some more significant rain as we head through next week.

These developments are something we’ll be watching very closely.