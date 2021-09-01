How Ida will impact western Massachusetts Wednesday, Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The remnants of once-Hurricane Ida will begin to impact western Massachusetts today. As a result of forecasted rain, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. today until tomorrow afternoon.

Today will be a much cooler day due to the significant increase in clouds. Temperatures will be in the 60s most of the day with highs near 70. The remnants of Ida will track in earlier now.

This morning : scattered, hit-or-miss light rain showers

: scattered, hit-or-miss light rain showers This afternoon : rain becomes more widespread, moderate rain with pockets of heavy rain

: rain becomes more widespread, moderate rain with pockets of heavy rain This evening : steady rain, moderate to heavy rainfall

: steady rain, moderate to heavy rainfall Late tonight into early tomorrow morning : longest period with the heaviest of rain/downpours and winds gusting up to 30 mph

into : longest period with the heaviest of rain/downpours and winds gusting up to 30 mph Mid morning tomorrow: rain tapers off

Tomorrow afternoon: more sun, less wind

Many areas will pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with localized higher amounts possible That may lead to street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding

Be careful on roads as you’re driving to work and remember, if you encounter a flooded road, turn around don’t drown.

22News Storm Team summary of Ida impacts

Live Interactive Radar:

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers. Afternoon Rain.

Highs: 68-72

Winds: N/NE 5-10 MPH

Dew Points: 58-64 Sticky

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy Rain. Strong Wind.

Lows: 52-58

THURSDAY: AM Showers/Wind, PM Sun

Highs: 70-74

Dew Points: 54-60 Comfortable