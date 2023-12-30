CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Inflation has been a major problem for families across America over the past couple of years, but there are hopeful signs as the rate of inflation has been coming down substantially.

At this time last year, inflation was a serious obstacle for consumers, twelve months later and today it’s not as bad. 22News spoke to people to find out if they think this positive trend will continue.

In the last few years, the U.S. saw inflation spike to levels not seen in four decades. In June of 2022 Americans experienced a peak of 9.1-percent. To start 2023, that daunting number had cooled, but cooled to a still chilling 6.5 percent.

Over the last year though the U.S. and local economy here in western Massachusetts have seen a bounce back to normalcy. Prices fell across the board in November for the first in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%, and boosting financial market expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next March.

“I’ve been following the news and it looks like we’ll have some decrease in some of the interest rates for next year, so I’m thinking that the prices will probably go down. So, I’m looking forward to that,” expressed Camille Butterfield Elliott of Springfield.

As we head into 2024 many people have resolutions to spend less and save more, a goal that might just be easier coming into the new year. Residents like James Kennedy of Wilbraham plan to do just that, “Big New Year’s resolution is to save as much money as possible, when possible, where possible.”

Even though things are looking up as the calendar is set to turn, economists still encourage fiscal responsibility. Federal Chair Jerome Powell said recently even when the economy seems as though it has never been in better shape, there’s always the possibility of a recession in the next year. This is because unforeseen economic shocks like, say, a global pandemic, can arise at any point.

“Things are always gonna be stressful when things go up and you’re not expecting it, but quite honestly it’s just a roll of a dice and you gotta play with it when it comes and deal with it when ya got it,” added Kennedy.

Many experts had predicted last year that right now we’d be in a recession, but that’s not the case. All we can do now is hope 2024 exceeds expectations as well.