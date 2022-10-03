WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police officer was struck by a truck in Westfield last night. 22News is working for you on what’s happening at the state level to prevent these types of accidents.

According to Westfield police, this incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. last night at the intersection of Elm and Orange Street. It is unclear if the officer was injured during the accident but police are investigating.

This accident comes at a time when the state house is working to pass the ‘Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities.”

The focus of the bill is “vulnerable road users,” such as bicyclists, construction workers, emergency responders, and pedestrians Governor Baker is waiting on clarifications within the bill before he signs, changes that would make the act easier to enforce.

This bill would require:

Motorists must leave three feet between their vehicle and a person walking on or near the street

Plus, one foot for everyone at 10 miles per hour over 30 miles per hour

The bill is now in the House for review. And we will continue to update this officer-involved traffic accident as more information becomes available.