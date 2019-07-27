How much down time is too much during summer break?

(WWLP) – Summer recess is coming to a close for many students.

And while summer break provides a much needed re-charge for young learners, how much down time is too much?

For many students summer break can’t come fast enough, and once it’s here that often means stowing away the books and other learning material.

But if you let your children just relax, The National Center for Summer Learning says they could fall victim to “summer slide” or “brain drain” where they lose skills acquired during the school year.

22News spoke with a mom and her two children who are incorporating learning into every day activities of their summer break.

“At home my dad makes me read,” 11-year-old Jacob of Westfield said. “Sometimes I get angry at him but it’s worth it cause when I go back to school I’ll be advanced probably.”

Nine-year-old Jade said she enjoys, “I like to read Magic Treehouse books. Whenever I read them they just get so entertaining and I want more. And dad does make us read for at least 20 minutes.”

And it’s not just summer reading that will get those wheels turning! You could also avoid a “summer slide” by visiting a museum or a zoo, resources we have right in western Massachusetts!

How about summer snacking?

That can be educational too, as baking involves measuring and reading instructions which requires both good math and science skills.

And an important note from The National Center for Summer Learning — On average, students who don’t engage in summer learning lose about two months worth of grade-level math and reading skills.