CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — This Saturday was another bright and dry day and we’ve had quite a few dry days this month. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how much rain and snow we’ve seen so far this November.

After a very wet summer things have improved a bit this fall. We haven’t seen quite as much rainfall. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee on average we get just under 4 inches of rain during the month of November, so far we’ve picked up just .87 inches of rain, so less than an inch of rain.

As far as snowfall goes, on average we get around 2.5 inches of snow so far we’ve picked up .6 inches of snow. The 6-10 day precipitation outlook is calling for wetter than average conditions for most of the country including for us here in southern New England From November 30th to December 4th, 2023.