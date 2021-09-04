How much rain will Western Massachusetts see in September?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – September is here and on average the pioneer valley receives 3.9 inches of rain, and even though we are only 4 days into the month, the area has already seen more rain than the monthly average, thanks to Tropical Storm Ida.

There was a total of 4.26 inches of rain fall during the first two days of the month. But what can residents expect for the rest of the month? While the forecast for this upcoming week has some chances for rain, the long-term forecast from the Climate Prediction Center doesn’t have many chances of rain. This outlook provides a great tool when making a long range – meaning more than 7 days out – forecast.

As can be seen the entire east cost is expected to be drier than normal for this time of year. In Western Mass, there is a 40-50% chance that the next two weeks will be drier than normal, which means the area could have a below-average rainfall month for the second half of the month.