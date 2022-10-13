(WWLP) – Many people look forward to retirement, but it can take years of preparation and saving to make sure you can have a comfortable and secure lifestyle.

There is no exact number of anyone who should have to retire because it all depends on the individual. When you’re planning for retirement, you want to make sure your expenses now compare with what you want them to be in retirement.

A good estimate is about 80 percent of your pre-retirement income. Experts say it’s never too early to start putting money away, even if it’s just a small amount.