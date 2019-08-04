How often to reapply sunscreen to protect yourself from sun damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The nice weather brings New Englanders outside and into the sun but the sun can be very dangerous to your health, here are some ways to protect yourself from sun damage.

The sun can damage your skin in two ways: short term damage like a painful sunburn or long term damage like skin cancer.

That’s why sunscreen is so important.

And even with sunscreen on, you can still get a burn if the sun is strong enough.

Michael Chistolini of East Longmeadow told 22News about his problem with sunburns, “Yeah I have at Cape Cod before even though I’ve worn sunscreen sometimes it’s just too sunny out.”

You should apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside and continue to reapply every 2 hours.

“I went kayaking the other day and it was 96-degrees. I did put it on like three or four times while we were out,” Joanne Chistolini of East Longmeadow said.

For the best protection from the suns harmful rays, dermatologists suggest using a minimum SPF 30 and your sunscreen should also have broad-spectrum protection.

Apply sunscreen generously and don’t forget your nose. The nose is one of the most commonly missed areas of the body, and where 80 percent of skin cancers are removed.