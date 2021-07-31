How rain affects local businesses

(WWLP) – This summer hasn’t been the best for weather driven businesses because during the month of July it rained for 21 days and there were only 10 days where we didn’t have any measurable rain.

This month, western Massachusetts has seen almost 13 inches of rain. Now when that is compared to the average for July, there is a surplus of 8.60 inches of rain. The July average is only 4.10 inches which means western Massachusetts has almost tripled the amount for this month.

With all of the rain the region has experienced, flooding has started to wash out some weather dependent businesses.

The Chicopee country club has a sand based turf which means that it can drain water quickly. But with such high rainfall totals, the turn can’t drain fast enough, which leads to flooding on the golf course. This made them shut down for a few days during this past month, but they are hopeful for a dry August