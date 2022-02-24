SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Financial markets across the world reacted as the Russian invasion of Ukraine took form. So what does that mean for your wallet?

This morning was a shock to the system with the dow seeing a dramatic drop but we closed the day with gains. Professor John Rogers at AIC said that initial dip we saw this morning was to be expected.

That’s given the international events we watched unfold from the invasion to sanctions. But now it’s about watching for energy prices. For example, Brent crude oil prices surpassed a hundred dollars a barrel overnight.

That price did go down throughout the day, but that jump in price is something we haven’t seen since 2014.

“It’s not going to affect us in the US directly but the market for oil is a worldwide market. So if prices go up impact us at the pump or what it costs us to heat up our homes.”

Professor Rogers also said with sanctions they can be a bit of a double edged sword. They can have impacts not just on Russia but the US too.

Russia is also rich in cobalt and chrome which are needed to make cars or computer chips.