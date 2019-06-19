How security changed at the Massachusetts Statehouse after 9/11

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The everlasting effects of 911 can be seen around the country. 22News explains what has changed since that day at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

After 9/11 public officials began to look at ways to keep residents and visitors safe, including at the Massachusetts statehouse.

When terror reigned on the city of New York and a plane flew into the pentagon, Massachusetts lawmakers made it their mission to keep the state safe at all costs.

One of the first major changes seen at the Massachusetts statehouse was the closing of front steps, an entrance that had been used for decades. Lawmakers also began funding better security systems to screen visitors as they enter the building.

Senator Eric Lessor for Longmeadow said, “The statehouse needs to remain open, it needs to remain open to the public, but there are certainly changes that can be made like metal detectors, security checks, that will help make sure everybody is safe.”

Much of the Statehouse lawn that was once open to the public can now only be seen from the street. The enhanced security measures are designed to keep elected officials and their constituents safe.

Public officials work day in and day out to make sure those who enter the statehouse or stroll the streets of Boston are protected.