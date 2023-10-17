HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s STEM week and Holyoke Community College (HCC) launched a new state initiative that provides free community college education for nursing students.

In nursing there are lots of different technologies and simulators are used to give students a hands-on learning experience. The HCC community, the Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, and the Commissioner of Public Health Robbie Goldstein came together for a tour of HCC’s Center for Health Education and Simulation.

This space allows students to learn all of the skills to become the best healthcare leaders.

“STEM is very important and vital to the work we do in health care and how important health care particularly with the aging population in this part of the country in Massachusetts. We want to make sure that we can provide health care leaders who can meet the needs of the community and also represent the community,” George Timmons, President of Holyoke Community College.

The 11,000-square-foot facility has classrooms, study areas, a radiology suite, and an image critique room. Some of the technology students get to use in this program include birthing simulators and patient simulators. Students also get to use Telehealth equipment and EKG trainers.